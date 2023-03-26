HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €17.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been given a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.42) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €17.40 ($18.70) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €15.40 ($16.56) and a 1 year high of €46.92 ($50.45).

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

