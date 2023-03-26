Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hengan International Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Hengan International Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hengan International Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Shares of HEGIY opened at $22.98 on Friday. Hengan International Group has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

