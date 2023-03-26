HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 359.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,769 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 35,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $30.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $394.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

SmartFinancial Increases Dividend

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SMBK shares. Hovde Group downgraded SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartFinancial

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 1,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $33,897.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 85,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,364. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

Featured Articles

