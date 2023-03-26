HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,799 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $700,911,000 after buying an additional 62,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

