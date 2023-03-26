HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,163 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.5% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,648.4% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $39.19 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

