HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $755,000 Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461,490 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,309,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,437,000 after acquiring an additional 377,878 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,187,000 after acquiring an additional 251,066 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,286,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,011,000 after acquiring an additional 398,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $147,444,000.

SGOV stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.23. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.53.

