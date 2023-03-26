HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,076 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.2% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,643 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,210,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,745 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,807,000 after purchasing an additional 714,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after purchasing an additional 604,077 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $30.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

