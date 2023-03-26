HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 137,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DBMF opened at $25.70 on Friday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $35.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

