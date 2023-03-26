HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 895 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILCB. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $64.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.80.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

