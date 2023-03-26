HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 5,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $267.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.39. The stock has a market cap of $661.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.90, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

