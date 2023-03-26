HI (HI) Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a market cap of $31.36 million and $470,758.41 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00030242 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018320 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00199735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,826.52 or 1.00035350 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000117 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01137997 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $497,660.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.