HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $11.70.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
