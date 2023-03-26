HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 30,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 85,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 73,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

