Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Grows Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 0.8% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 20,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge Profile

ENB stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.38. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

