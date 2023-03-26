Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Increases Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 37,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,532,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

OTIS stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.33. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average of $76.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

