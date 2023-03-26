Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,828 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Cisco Systems by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.51 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

