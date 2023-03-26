Hop Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $914,291.99 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.14 million and $914,291.99 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

