Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSWGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.46) price objective on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Hostelworld Group Stock Performance

LON:HSW opened at GBX 142.60 ($1.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £169.04 million, a PE ratio of -648.18 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 109.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hostelworld Group has a 12 month low of GBX 66.48 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.80 ($1.94).

Insider Buying and Selling at Hostelworld Group

In other Hostelworld Group news, insider Gary Morrison sold 112,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.71), for a total value of £156,329.13 ($191,979.77). 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hostelworld Group

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

