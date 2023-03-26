Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires 584 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.01. 5,852,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,495,421. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.91.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile



Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

