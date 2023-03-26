Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys 71 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 0.9% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,547,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,006. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

