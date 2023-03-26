Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Grows Holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,376 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Eagle Bulk Shipping comprises 1.7% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Justin A. Knowles bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.27 per share, with a total value of $80,359.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $276,151.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Up 1.8 %

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

EGLE traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.60. 214,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,366. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.13 and a 12-month high of $78.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $652.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

