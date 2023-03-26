Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in HP by 665.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 27,800.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in HP by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,460 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

HPQ stock remained flat at $27.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,796,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,374,405. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

