Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases 1,741 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 22.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,275,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,953,000 after buying an additional 782,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 125.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,664,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 925,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 478,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $4,323,085.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,767,019.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 478,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $4,323,085.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,767,019.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 48,471 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $443,509.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 629,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,759,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,457,199 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuantumScape Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

NYSE:QS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.58. 2,612,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,947,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

