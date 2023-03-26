Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases 379 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 11,332 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $369,196.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 163,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,180,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 57,006 shares of company stock worth $2,587,487 and sold 383,234 shares worth $18,396,219. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,641,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,768,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $206.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.35.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on COIN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen cut Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

