Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Lowered to $48.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.10.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,091,000 after acquiring an additional 73,350 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,911,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,383.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 337,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after buying an additional 314,896 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.