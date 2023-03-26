HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) PT Lowered to $3.80

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HSBC from $6.30 to $3.80 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, China Renaissance upgraded shares of HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.70.
HUYA Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of HUYA stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $814.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.74.
Institutional Trading of HUYA
HUYA Company Profile
HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUYA (HUYA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.