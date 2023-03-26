HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) PT Lowered to $3.80

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HSBC from $6.30 to $3.80 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, China Renaissance upgraded shares of HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.70.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $814.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

HUYA Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in HUYA during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.