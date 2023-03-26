ICON Price Tops $0.21 (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $202.23 million and $3.33 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 951,319,266 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 951,301,548.9313488 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21157899 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $3,295,308.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

