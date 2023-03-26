InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Purchased by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,718 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 0.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 118,103 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in InMode by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,808 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 4.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in InMode by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in InMode by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,614 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,066. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.11. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

