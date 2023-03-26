Insider Buying: abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI) Insider Acquires 5,091 Shares of Stock

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI – Get Rating) insider Mark Little purchased 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 323 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £16,443.93 ($20,193.95).

abrdn Equity Income Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

LON AEI opened at GBX 320 ($3.93) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 349.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 332.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86. abrdn Equity Income Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 290 ($3.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 385.14 ($4.73). The stock has a market cap of £151.58 million, a PE ratio of -1,142.86 and a beta of 0.89.

abrdn Equity Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.59%. abrdn Equity Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,214.29%.

About abrdn Equity Income Trust

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

