Insider Buying: PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Major Shareholder Buys $9,407,992.32 in Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) major shareholder John Giampetroni acquired 3,674,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $9,407,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,471,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,048,302.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PLBY Group Stock Performance

Shares of PLBY opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $153.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.39. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.65 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 104.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLBY. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on PLBY Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PLBY Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 196,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 36,912 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 144,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

