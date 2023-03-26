Insider Selling: OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Insider Sells 54,986 Shares of Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) insider April Talintyre sold 54,986 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.04), for a total value of £270,531.12 ($332,225.37).

OSB Group Stock Performance

LON OSB opened at GBX 454 ($5.58) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 546.99 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 532.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 488.28. OSB Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 366.80 ($4.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 608.50 ($7.47).

OSB Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 33.50 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $8.70. OSB Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,614.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSB Group Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on OSB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on OSB Group from GBX 770 ($9.46) to GBX 800 ($9.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.21) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 758 ($9.31) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 769.60 ($9.45).

(Get Rating)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Featured Articles

