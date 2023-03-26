Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Barclays

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,514,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,836,105 shares in the company, valued at $139,011,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $12,393,800. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,311.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,474,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $97,717,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,243,000 after acquiring an additional 943,731 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,377,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,982,000 after purchasing an additional 749,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

