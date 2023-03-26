International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 3.0% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $125.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.01. The firm has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.19, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.