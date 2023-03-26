Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 241.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $310.89 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.81.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

