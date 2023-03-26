Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stake Raised by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,707,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 151,429 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.87% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $35,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.81.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.