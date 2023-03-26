Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Bought by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $47.34 and a 12-month high of $57.46.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

