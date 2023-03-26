iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.49. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $75.66.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

