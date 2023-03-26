iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) is Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sweet Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,282 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises 2.8% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned 0.33% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 511.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth about $81,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 110,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,321. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.