iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,499,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $99.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.78.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.