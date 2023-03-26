iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for 1.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 67,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,058,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 34,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 6.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $30.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $36.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

