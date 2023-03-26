iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $101.21 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $122.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

