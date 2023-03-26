iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $62.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $78.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.