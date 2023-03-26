iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Decreased by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,250,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 239,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after acquiring an additional 43,757 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of IVE stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.87. The company had a trading volume of 506,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,324. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.77. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
