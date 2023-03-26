iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Reduced by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,001,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,793. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $125.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.14 and its 200 day moving average is $107.57.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

