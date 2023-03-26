Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €150.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($143.01) price objective on adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on adidas in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($188.17) price objective on adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($113.98) price objective on adidas in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Trading Down 0.8 %

ADS opened at €141.12 ($151.74) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €145.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €131.66. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a one year high of €201.01 ($216.14).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.