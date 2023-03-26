Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €77.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($82.80) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVD. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($90.32) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of EVD opened at €54.40 ($58.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €40.32 ($43.35) and a fifty-two week high of €67.75 ($72.85). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is €62.70 and its 200 day moving average is €56.86.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

