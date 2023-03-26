Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.2 %

VRCA opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $273.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 271.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 952,426 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,054,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,448,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 67,627 shares during the period. 24.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a dermatology therapeutics company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include Pipeline VP-102, Pipeline VP-103, and Pipeline VP-315. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.