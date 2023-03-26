Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,300 ($15.96) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of LON GAMA opened at GBX 1,100 ($13.51) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Gamma Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 954 ($11.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,432 ($17.59). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,165.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,116.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,833.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $5.00. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,333.33%.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

