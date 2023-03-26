Jet Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $148,578.51 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.54 million and $148,578.51 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025392 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00030193 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018238 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00200473 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,840.84 or 0.99960464 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01100242 USD and is up 33.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $146,135.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

