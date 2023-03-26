Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Lowered to $73.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JCI. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.36.

NYSE:JCI opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

