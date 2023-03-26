Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,238,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,232 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.8% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $218,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0 %
JNJ stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.65. 5,696,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,585,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
